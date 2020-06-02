JRL NEWSWATCH: “For Russia, SpaceX success is ‘wakeup call’ – AFP

“Russia has lost its long-held monopoly … ferry[ing] astronauts to the International Space Station following the flawless manned launch by U.S. company SpaceX. … [E]xperts said the launch should be a wakeup call for Roscosmos. … Saturday’s launch was the first of American astronauts from U.S. soil since the mothballing of the U.S. shuttle programme in 2011 …. The Russian space agency has also earned large sums by ferrying astronauts: a seat in the Soyuz costs NASA around $80 million. …”