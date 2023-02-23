JRL NEWSWATCH: “For many outside the west, Russia is not important enough to hate; Indifference to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine has left western analysts flummoxed” – Financial Times

“… A new study, United West, Divided by the Rest, reveals that the war and Russian military setbacks have not forced people in many non-western countries to downgrade their opinion of Russia or to question its relative strength. Russia is seen … as an ‘ally’ or … ‘partner’ by 79 per cent of people in China (unsurprisingly). … [T]he same is true for 80 per cent of Indians and 69 per cent of Turks. … [A]bout three-quarters of respondents in each of these countries believe … Russia is either stronger, or … as strong, as … before the war. … [W]hile a plurality of Americans and Europeans want Ukraine to win even if it means a longer war and economic hardship for themselves, most Chinese, Indians and Turks who expressed a view said they would prefer the war to stop as soon as possible — even … [with] Ukraine giving up … territory. ….”