JRL NEWSWATCH: “Five takeaways from The Post’s examination of the road to war in Ukraine” – Washington Post

“… 1. The United States intelligence community penetrated multiple points of Russia’s political leadership, spying apparatus and military, and found … Putin preparing for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. … 2. Every decision on arming Ukraine was predicated on not giving Russia a reason to attack the United States and NATO. … 3. Biden dispatched his top intelligence official to confront Putin with evidence of Russia’s war planning. … 4. Kyiv complained U.S. intelligence wasn’t specific enough to prepare for an invasion. … 5. Zelensky suspected that some Western officials wanted him to flee. …”

Click here for: “Five takeaways from The Post’s examination of the road to war in Ukraine” – Washington Post/ Shane Harris, Karen DeYoung and Isabelle Khurshudyan

