JRL NEWSWATCH: “Five lessons from Northern Ireland for ending the Ukraine war” – Responsible Statecraft/ Paul Dixon

“Five lessons … First, knowing when to negotiate. Hardliners tend to believe their own fundamentalist propaganda, that war will bring victory. … The second lesson is everyone must win. … Third, there are often unappreciated possibilities in politics. … There have been apparently successful negotiations during the Ukraine war which give some hope that peace negotiations could work [such as humanitarian corridors]. … The fourth lesson is that cooperation and conflict can go side by side. … such as cooperat[ing] to achieve the mutual goal of a sustainable peace. … Finally, the Good Friday Agreement was choreographed. Negotiations were timed to culminate on Easter weekend …. The two governments attempted to semi-script the final week of negotiations … [K]ey actors supporting the peace process were given wins, with toxic issues … being deferred to future negotiations. …”