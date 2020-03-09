JRL NEWSWATCH: “Fiona Hill warns about Russian political meddling in 60 Minutes interview” – CBS News
President Trump’s former top adviser on Russia talks with Lesley Stahl about the differences between briefings in the Trump and Obama administrations, how Vladimir Putin operates and how both Republicans and Democrats have played into his hands
“You may remember Fiona Hill from her passionate testimony, and English accent, during the impeachment hearings …. She held one of the most sensitive jobs at the White House as the president’s top adviser on Russia. … When we sat down with Dr. Hill on Tuesday for her first interview since testifying, she told us her goal was to sound the alarm about Russian meddling in our political system ….”
