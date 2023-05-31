JRL NEWSWATCH: “Finally, Can We Ask Who Really Colluded With Russia?” – WSJ
“If the crime is promoting distrust in institutions, the evidence is strongest against the FBI and media.”
“… In response to fake and possibly planted Russian intelligence, the FBI improperly and insubordinately meddled in the Clinton email case (as per the inspector general) in a way that accidentally helped elect [] Trump. This story, still hidden in a classified appendix of the inspector general’s report, is an agreed blind spot by [] Trump and the FBI. …. The one stone left unturned by [] Durham, except in a single footnote, is the spate of illegal leaks, a potential avenue for imposing criminal liability on FBI leadership for the cavalcade of misadventure it inflicted on the country. … All along, the press has been shockingly incompetent and dishonest. …”
