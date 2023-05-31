JRL NEWSWATCH: “Finally, Can We Ask Who Really Colluded With Russia?” – WSJ

“… In response to fake and possibly planted Russian intelligence, the FBI improperly and insubordinately meddled in the Clinton email case (as per the inspector general) in a way that accidentally helped elect [] Trump. This story, still hidden in a classified appendix of the inspector general’s report, is an agreed blind spot by [] Trump and the FBI. …. The one stone left unturned by [] Durham, except in a single footnote, is the spate of illegal leaks, a potential avenue for imposing criminal liability on FBI leadership for the cavalcade of misadventure it inflicted on the country. … All along, the press has been shockingly incompetent and dishonest. …”