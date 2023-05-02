JRL NEWSWATCH: “Fed’s Jerome Powell Tricked by Russian Pranksters Posing as Zelenskiy” – Bloomberg
“Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell held a call with a pair of Russian pranksters posing as … Zelenskiy, according to video shown on Russian state television. Apparently thinking he was speaking to Zelenskiy, the video shows Powell answering questions on topics ranging from the outlook for inflation to the Russian central bank. There were several clips lasting about 15 minutes and it’s unclear if the footage was altered. … The Powell call received wide coverage in Russian state media, which usually revels in the embarrassing episodes orchestrated by the pair. On … the Russian VK social network, they devoted an entire show to it, including commentary from Viktor Bout ….”
