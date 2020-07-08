JRL NEWSWATCH: “Famous ex-defence reporter arrested, accused of treason” – bne Intellinews

FSB Building file photo

“In what appears to be an escalating crackdown on Russian journalists by the Federal Security Service (FSB), famous defence reporter Ivan Safronov was arrested … and charged with treason. He faces up to 20 years in jail if convicted. The arrest is only the latest of a series of arrests and cases brought against leading Russian journalists who have simply been doing their job, but have reported or commentated on sensitive topics. …”

Click here for: “Famous ex-defence reporter arrested, accused of treason” – bne Intellinews

 

