JRL NEWSWATCH: “Famous ex-defence reporter arrested, accused of treason” – bne Intellinews
“In what appears to be an escalating crackdown on Russian journalists by the Federal Security Service (FSB), famous defence reporter Ivan Safronov was arrested … and charged with treason. He faces up to 20 years in jail if convicted. The arrest is only the latest of a series of arrests and cases brought against leading Russian journalists who have simply been doing their job, but have reported or commentated on sensitive topics. …”
