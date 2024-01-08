JRL NEWSWATCH: “Exhausted, on the Defensive and at ‘Hell’s Gate’ in Ukraine” – New York Times

“… Ukrainian troops along most of the 600-mile front … are officially in defensive mode. Only in the southern region of Kherson are they still on the offensive … across the Dnipro River. … [F]ighting has not eased and Russian forces are now on the offensive. … [Some] Ukrainian soldiers … along … the central and eastern front said … the frontline has never been so dangerous. Russia has in recent days turned its focus to bombing Ukraine’s big cities … [F]or weeks its ground forces have been mounting attacks to claw back territory lost last summer and to seize long-prized Ukrainian redoubts along the eastern front. Well accustomed to Russian artillery … soldiers said … since March they … suffered the additional devastating power of glide bombs …. The toll is heavy … along the front. [Reportedly] [a]lmost everyone has been wounded or survived a narrow escape in recent months …. Yet many remain optimistic. …”