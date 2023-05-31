JRL NEWSWATCH: “Executive Summary: Russia’s Use of Uncrewed Systems in Ukraine” – CNA

“Consistent with Russian military doctrine, the Russian military has used uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) extensively in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations in Ukraine. … [giving drones] prominent roles in artillery, counter-battery, and precision strikes missions. … ISR drones play a central role in much of the Russian … targeting process, [but] it appears … the rate of response is slow, making it challenging to engage [mobile] targets …. Inexpensive commercial drones … rigged with munitions are … becoming more like munitions in their employment and loss rate; many are seen as expendable[] [and] single-use … making them expensive targets … for air-defense systems …. To address their military UAV challenges, the Russians are using Iranian-produced military drones extensively[] [w]ith ranges in the hundreds of kilometers and antijamming systems ….”

Click here for: “Executive Summary: Russia’s Use of Uncrewed Systems in Ukraine” – CNA/ Jeffrey Edmonds, Samuel Bendett

Click here for: [PDF] “Full Report: Russia’s Use of Uncrewed Systems in Ukraine” – CNA/ Jeffrey Edmonds, Samuel Bendett

