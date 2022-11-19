JRL NEWSWATCH: “Every Ukrainian knows both patriots and collaborators” – Washington Post
“I couldn’t be more thrilled that Ukraine has finally liberated my hometown of Kherson. … [T]here are still countless problems ahead[] … no water, gas or electricity[,] [p]eople … hungry and cold. … [T]hen there are the moral and political problems — such as alleged collaborators. … I’ve never doubted that most people in Kherson are loyal to Kyiv. But there have been many collaborators — including spies and informers — as well. Identifying them and bringing them to account will be a big challenge now that the city is free.”
