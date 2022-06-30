JRL NEWSWATCH: “EU nears compromise deal to defuse standoff with Russia over Kaliningrad” – Reuters

“Trade through Lithuania to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad [reportedly] could return to normal within days … as European officials edge towards a compromise deal with the Baltic state to defuse a row with Moscow. Kaliningrad, … bordered by [EU] states[,] … relies on railways and roads through Lithuania for most goods[] [and] has been cut off from some freight transport from mainland Russia since June 17 under [EU] sanctions …. [According to sources,] European officials are in [confidential] talks about exempting the territory from sanctions, which have hit industrial goods such as steel so far, paving the way for a deal in early July if EU member Lithuania drops its reservations ….”