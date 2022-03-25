JRL NEWSWATCH: “Elvira Nabiullina’s Failures Are Russia’s Economic Disasters; The Chairman of the Russian Central Bank helped Russia prepare for war, inadvertently or not.” – Moscow Times/ Anders Åslund

“… Nabiullina … allowed highly dubious banks to take over … collapsed banks[, such as] … state[-]owned … VTB … [and] private banks: Bank Otkritie, Binbank & Promsvyazbank. In … 2017, all three banks under Nabiullina’s stewardship … went under due to poor practices and patently illegal actions. They had to be taken over by the state. The CBR had failed to clean up the banking system. … [T]he state’s share of the banking system has steadily increased to about 70%. Under Nabiullina no successful attempt to privatize any state bank has been undertaken. … [S]everal top CBR officials were accused of major corruption, but no one was even prosecuted. … [T]he United States exposed Alexander Torshin as a spy[] [and] Nabiullina appointed him a deputy governor … presumably because one of the Russian security agencies demanded it. Nabiullina … caused completely unnecessary ruble crises … because Putin close associate Igor Sechin needed to pay off Rosneft’s huge foreign debt … caused by his expensive purchase of TNK-BP. … At Putin’s behest, Nabiullina built up Russia’s international currency reserves to $640 billion, while the Russian people have suffered from her extreme austerity policies. It is clear now that this was not a sensible economic policy but preparation for war. … Instead of securing macroeconomic stability, she has participated in Putin’s return of the Russian economy to Soviet times and destroyed the CBR. …”