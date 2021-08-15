JRL NEWSWATCH: “Economic Reality Is Dragging Russia Toward Climate Acceptance” – Bloomberg

China, Economy, Business, Investment, Trade, Environment, Europe, EU, JRL NewsBlog, Oil, Gas, Energy
File Photo of Polar Bear on Snow with Bare Ground in the Background, adapted from image at nasa.gov with photo credit to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Eric Regehr

“Europe’s border tax and China’s carbon-neutral ambitions might just force a fossil fuel giant to face climate facts.”

“… Sooner than expected, Putin’s hydrocarbon-dependent regime has found itself watching key markets slip away as China targets net-zero emissions and Europe introduces measures including a levy on heavy industry imports that fail to meet its climate protection standards. Having lauded the economic benefits of warmer temperatures and resisted transformation … Moscow has been caught unprepared and is now adding up the cost of inaction — estimates vary, but the European carbon border tax alone could mean as much 3.8 billion euros, or $4.5 billion, annually for Russian exporters …. There’s also the even less appealing prospect of being left behind technologically. …”

Click here for: “Economic Reality Is Dragging Russia Toward Climate Acceptance; Europe’s border tax and China’s carbon-neutral ambitions might just force a fossil fuel giant to face climate facts.” – Bloomberg/ Clara Ferreira Marques

