JRL NEWSWATCH: “Economic Reality Is Dragging Russia Toward Climate Acceptance” – Bloomberg

“… Sooner than expected, Putin’s hydrocarbon-dependent regime has found itself watching key markets slip away as China targets net-zero emissions and Europe introduces measures including a levy on heavy industry imports that fail to meet its climate protection standards. Having lauded the economic benefits of warmer temperatures and resisted transformation … Moscow has been caught unprepared and is now adding up the cost of inaction — estimates vary, but the European carbon border tax alone could mean as much 3.8 billion euros, or $4.5 billion, annually for Russian exporters …. There’s also the even less appealing prospect of being left behind technologically. …”