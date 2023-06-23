JRL NEWSWATCH: “Early stages of Ukrainian counteroffensive ‘not meeting expectations,’ Western officials tell CNN”

Headlines
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“… Ukraine’s counteroffensive is having less success and Russian forces [reportedly] are showing more competence than western assessments expected …. Russian lines of defense [reportedly] have been proving well-fortified, making it difficult for Ukrainian forces to breach them. … Russian forces [also] have had success bogging down Ukrainian armor with missile attacks and mines and have been deploying air power more effectively.  [With] the counteroffensive … still in its early stages … the U.S. and its allies [reportedly] ‘remain optimistic’ …. The U.S. and its allies are likely to wait until at least July for a fuller assessment … [T]he counteroffensive … was gradually launched over the last few weeks and is seen as crucial to determining who ultimately wins the war ….”

Click here for: “Early stages of Ukrainian counteroffensive ‘not meeting expectations,’ Western officials tell CNN” – CNN/ Jim Sciutto

