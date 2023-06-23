JRL NEWSWATCH: “Early stages of Ukrainian counteroffensive ‘not meeting expectations,’ Western officials tell CNN”

“… Ukraine’s counteroffensive is having less success and Russian forces [reportedly] are showing more competence than western assessments expected …. Russian lines of defense [reportedly] have been proving well-fortified, making it difficult for Ukrainian forces to breach them. … Russian forces [also] have had success bogging down Ukrainian armor with missile attacks and mines and have been deploying air power more effectively. [With] the counteroffensive … still in its early stages … the U.S. and its allies [reportedly] ‘remain optimistic’ …. The U.S. and its allies are likely to wait until at least July for a fuller assessment … [T]he counteroffensive … was gradually launched over the last few weeks and is seen as crucial to determining who ultimately wins the war ….”