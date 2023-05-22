JRL NEWSWATCH: “Durham Exposes Robert Mueller’s Failure; The new report exposes how the original Russia probe covered up the FBI’s offenses” – WSJ

“Special counsel John Durham’s report on the Russia collusion fiasco deserves more attention … [C]ritics are dismissing it for one big reason: The 306 pages describe the great failure of original special counsel Robert Mueller. … [who] hunted for evidence that [] Trump was a Russian mole but couldn’t find it. Now the Durham report makes clear … the Mueller team failed to investigate how the collusion probe began as a dirty trick by the Clinton campaign and how the FBI went along for the ride. The report includes evidence that those engaged in the FBI’s initial Crossfire Hurricane probe and Democratic attorneys used their positions on the Mueller investigating team to cover up the FBI mess. … Of [] Mueller’s 18 attorneys, several worked in the Obama Justice Department during the Crossfire probe, including … a highly partisan Democrat who attended Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election night party. They had a strong incentive to hide the truth. … [Various factors] suggest[] … the Mueller probe was as much a cover-up as an attempt to find evidence of collusion. … vindicat[ing] the view [the Wall Street Journal] expressed in … 2017 that [] Mueller, as a former FBI director, should have resigned as special counsel because he lacked the proper distance from the bureau. …”