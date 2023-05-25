JRL NEWSWATCH: “Drafted at the DMV? Military conscription goes digital in Russia” – Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
Kremlin and River

“Russia is integrating its military draft with its digitized, pervasive bureaucracy. That could make new mobilizations for its war in Ukraine more efficient – and much harder to evade.”

“In Russia, it used to be that to get called up for military service, an eligible recruit had to be issued a draft summons in person. Not anymore. Under a new law rushed through the State Duma with almost no publicity and signed by … Putin last month, potential recruits can be called up through the … Gosuslugi network … heavily digitized state services bureaucracy that most Russians use to obtain basic documents, from driver’s licenses to death certificates. Some observers perceive the coming of a ‘1984’-like total surveillance society, a ‘digital gulag’ in which every element of life will be overseen, recorded, indexed, and, if necessary, punished. Focusing on … military implications, many fear the haste in implementing the new system foretells … another wave of mobilization …”

Click here for: “Drafted at the DMV? Military conscription goes digital in Russia” – Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir

Leave a comment