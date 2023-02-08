JRL NEWSWATCH: “Don’t Let Putin Blow Up New START” – Bloomberg

“Last week, President Joe Biden’s administration issued a pointed warning: Russia is failing to comply with the terms of the New START agreement, the last remaining arms-control treaty between the world’s two biggest nuclear powers. … Regardless of how the conflict in Ukraine ends, the US should withhold restoring diplomatic and economic relations with Russia until Putin agrees to comply with the agreements he’s previously made. … Biden should be just as clear about the costs Russia faces if it walks away from New START. Regardless of how the conflict in Ukraine ends, the US should withhold restoring diplomatic and economic relations with Russia until Putin agrees to comply with the agreements he’s previously made. If he persists with nuclear gamesmanship and continues to block implementation of the treaty, the US should respond in kind — by continuing regular nuclear exercises, accelerating the deployment of more advanced nuclear bombs in Europe, and bolstering the missile-defense capabilities of NATO allies. …”