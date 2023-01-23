JRL NEWSWATCH: “Don’t Fear Putin’s Demise; Victory for Ukraine, Democracy for Russia” – Foreign Affairs/ Garry Kasparov, Mikhail Khodorkovsky

“The [Putin] regime … is living on borrowed time. … If the West holds firm, Putin’s regime will likely collapse in the near future. Yet some of Ukraine’s key partners continue to resist supplying Kyiv with the weapons it needs …. The end of Putin’s tyrannical rule will indeed radically change Russia (and … the world) …. [But] [r]ather than destabilizing Russia and its neighbors, a Ukrainian victory would eliminate a powerful revanchist force and boost the cause of democracy ….. The Russian Action Committee, a coalition of opposition groups in exile that we co-founded …, aims to ensure … Ukraine is justly compensated for … Putin’s aggression, that all war criminals are held accountable, and that Russia is transformed from a rogue dictatorship into a parliamentary federal republic. The looming end of Putin’s reign … should be welcomed …. Biden can turn the tide in Kyiv’s favor by backing up his declarations of support with the delivery of tanks and long-range weaponry. He can also hasten the demise of Putin’s regime, opening up the possibility of a democratic future for Russia and demonstrating … the folly of military aggression. …”