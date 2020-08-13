JRL NEWSWATCH: “Does Lukashenko have enough forces to oppress the entire country?” – bne Intellinews/ Ben Aris

“… Pictures … show[] detainees sitting on … school gym[] [floors] … hands crossed over their heads … [with] jails … overflowing. The strongman of the last 26 years can’t arrest everybody. The brutal crackdown in Minsk continues in a cat-and-mouse game between … OMON riot police and … hundreds of thousands of ordinary people … tak[ing] to the streets [multiple nights in a row] … protest[ing] … Lukashenko’s blatant theft of the [recent] presidential election[] …. But Lukashenko’s grip on the regions is already tenuous. The best and most loyal troops were moved up to the capital in the weeks before the elections, now leaving Lukashenko exposed ….”