JRL NEWSWATCH: “Dispatches from Ukraine that show the big picture” – Financial Times

“… Ukraine announced that its candidate for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film would be a documentary. Mstyslav Chernov’s 20 Days in Mariupol presents a harrowing chronicle of the Russian siege of the coastal city from within. This gritty documentary is one of several in the past year to examine the effects of the invasion — each taking a different angle, all trying to capture a gruelling moment. … More new documentaries about Ukraine are announced every month. A … mid-length film … by The Kyiv Independent … investigates the Russian abduction of thousands of Ukrainian children. Iryna Tsilyk’s Red Zone … will be an animated documentary essay about being a woman living through the war. These and other responses are likely to continue as the Russian offensive goes on — films that go beyond news-bite brevity and try to make some lasting sense of a shattering experience.”