JRL NEWSWATCH: “Discord in Kremlin Helps Putin Remain Russia’s No. 1” – Wall Street Journal/ Thomas Grove, Georgi Kantchev

“As … Putin starts Russia on the political transition that will mark the end of his presidency in 2024, he has triggered battles for influence and power inside the Kremlin. Some extend long-running feuds; others involve newer factions looking to claim their turf if and when posts are reshuffled among the ruling elite. …Meantime, … Putin and … Mishustin have installed a government that includes people close to the prime minister and others close to his top rival for the post, … Sobyanin. That sets the stage for a potential tug of war between factions-to the benefit of … Putin.”