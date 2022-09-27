JRL NEWSWATCH: “Diplomacy Is Still (Just About) Possible in Ukraine; The Black Sea agreement offers a model for off-ramps to escalation” – Foreign Policy

“… There has been one … diplomatic effort … agreed on and implemented by all parties involved (including both Ukraine and Russia) … [that] could also serve as a framework for preventing the war from worsening. … the Black Sea Grain Initiative … mediated by Turkey and the United Nations. … … [It] paved the way for a humanitarian maritime corridor for grain supplies through the Black Sea … unlock[ing] food exports … obstructed … [by] the war. … help[nig] alleviate economic pressures in Ukraine and [global] food shortages …. A key player … was Turkey … the most active and effective mediator between Russia and Ukraine since the conflict began. … the only NATO member to not pass sanctions against Russia … Ankara’s complex yet constructive relationship with both Moscow and Kyiv [also] gave Ankara … political leverage to mediate …. Turkey’s strategic location on the Black Sea and its points of entry from the Bosphorus to the Mediterranean Sea made it crucial … logistical[ly] …. The U.N.[] … gave multilateral legitimacy to the agreement … [helping address war-related] grain problems that are global ….”