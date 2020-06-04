JRL NEWSWATCH: “Diesel Spill In Russian Arctic Could Be Putin’s Exxon Valdez” – Forbes/ Ariel Cohen

“… Putin ordered a state of emergency … in the Taymyr region near the Arctic Ocean, after 20,000 tons (150,000 barrels) of diesel fuel spilled from a Russian power plant into … soil and a nearby river. The accident occurred in the Siberian city … Norilsk … [T]he plant’s fuel reservoir collapsed into thawing permafrost, releasing its contents. Diesel is more toxic than unrefined crude oil, … danger[ous] for cleanup crews and the … ecosystem. … Governor … Alexander Uss admitted … authorities only reacted … two days after the incident …. Putin criticized the ownership of the NTEC power and heating plant …. instruct[ing] law enforcement … to investigate why … information … was delayed. …”