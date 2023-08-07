JRL NEWSWATCH: “Devon Archer’s Full Biden Story; VP Biden mixed the family business with his Ukraine diplomacy” – WSJ

“… [Devon] Archer … a former business partner of Hunter Biden … [who] served with him on the board of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma[] … described the value-added … Hunter brought … as the ‘brand,’ … the Biden name. When Hunter put his father on speakerphone with his business clients, ‘there was [a] brand being delivered’ … [and] it was Joe Biden ‘that brought the most value to the brand.’ In other words, Hunter was selling his father’s power in Washington. That is what Burisma was paying for, and it looks like it got its money’s worth. ‘Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn’t have the brand attached to it’ …. Joe Biden famously bragged of his role in using $1 billion in U.S. aid to get Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired [in 2015, when Shokin was investigating Burisma] …. All of this underscores Joe Biden’s horrendous judgment … blending his son’s business with his duties as Vice President. [] Biden was the Obama Administration’s point man for Ukraine ….”