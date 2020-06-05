JRL NEWSWATCH: “Despite SpaceX Success NASA Will Pay Russia $90 Million To Take U.S. Astronaut To The ISS” – Forbes/ Jamie Carter

“NASA plans to pay … Russian space agency [Roscosmos] to launch one of its astronauts – and Russian cosmonauts will likely travel to space from Florida next year. … [A]fter … two NASA astronauts went to the International Space Station … from U.S. soil for the first time in almost a decade … it’s definitely not the end of [U.S.-Russian] co-operation …. However, [Astronaut Kate] Rubins’ trip to the ISS … will probably bring the curtain down on NASA astronauts heading to the ISS from Kazakhstan. * * * [SpaceX capsule] Crew Dragon … ha[s] seven seats [also relevant to cargo capacity]. * * * [Meanwhile] Boeing will fly a second uncrewed flight test of its CST-100 Starliner vehicle later in 2020. …”