JRL NEWSWATCH: “Denmark Gives Russia’s Nord Stream 2 Pipeline a Path to Completion” – Wall Street Journal/ Brett Forrest

“U.S. officials fear the pipeline will give Moscow greater political leverage across Europe.”

“Denmark granted unexpectedly swift approval for resuming construction of the Russian-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Danish waters, potentially clearing one of … [its] last hurdles …. The pipeline, once finished and certified, will deliver Russian natural gas to Germany …. U.S. lawmakers and officials fear … Nord Stream 2 will give Moscow greater political leverage across Europe. U.S. sanctions … stalled construction ….”

One factor was Danish approval of the Russian practice of anchoring vessels to the seafloor, contrary to customary Danish opposition to such methods given the presence of unexploded World War II ordinance.

The project is under Nord Stream 2 AG, a subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Gazprom natural gas export monopoly.

New U.S. sanctions have been proposed as part of the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act expected to be signed in November.

