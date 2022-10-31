JRL NEWSWATCH: “Demonization, danger and diplomacy” – Hastings Tribune/ Tom Pickering, George Beebe

“A brutal war grinds on in Europe, the continent with the greatest hope of being whole, free and humanitarian. Arguments abound in this country about whether to negotiate an end to this war, while preserving our commitment to the causes of democracy, liberty, rule of law, and the preservation of human life and happiness. …. We should have no illusions about the immense difficulties we face in attempting to end the war in Ukraine. Many delicate balances must be struck in addressing the dangers …. [O]ur critical role … providing Ukraine with … weaponry, intelligence and military advice … also carries with it great diplomatic responsibility …. Could a combination of military stick and diplomatic carrot cause Putin to step back from the brink in Ukraine …? We cannot know unless we try. No one can promise success in either diplomacy or war. But operating as if they were two entirely separate spheres … is a formula for disaster.”