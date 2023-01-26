JRL NEWSWATCH: “Defense minister Reznikov under fire as corruption probes rock Ukraine” – Politico

“Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov … is now under fire on the home front as investigations into government corruption rocked the country …. Kyiv’s officials have been at pains over the course of the war to attempt to show that the nation is pulling together and cleaning up … on corruption in a bid to chart a course toward the EU, so the … two probes into top-level graft have come as a severe blow. Both of the inquiries are related to war profiteering, and triggered an immediate pledge of action from … Zelenskyy …. Reznikov did not personally sign the defense food and catering contract ….”