JRL NEWSWATCH: “Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war” – AP
“… Electronic warfare … targets communications, navigation and guidance systems to locate, blind and deceive the enemy and direct lethal blows. … used against artillery, fighter jets, cruise missiles, drones and more. … [or] use[d] … to protect [one’s own] forces. … [F]or reasons not entirely clear, [Russia’s] much-touted electronic warfare prowess was barely seen in the war’s early stages in the chaotic failure to seize … Kyiv. It has become far more of a factor in fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine …. Electronic war has three basic elements: probe, attack and protect. … [I]ntelligence is gathered by locating enemy electronic signals. … ‘[W]hite noise’ jamming disables and degrades enemy systems, including radio and cellphone[s] …, air defense and artillery radars. … [S]poofing … confuses and deceives. … [causing] munitions [to] miss … targets. …”
Click here for: “Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war” – AP/ Oleksandr Stashevskyi, Frank Bajal
