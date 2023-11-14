JRL NEWSWATCH: “Cracks between Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine’s military as Russia conflict hits stalemate” – The Telegraph (UK)

“… [M]onths of heavy losses in a counter-offensive … [and] what many in Ukraine have described as a stalemate[] [have] [led] to reports that Kyiv was being urged to consider peace talks …. [T]ensions between Ukraine’s political and military leaderships … normally kept private, have spilt into public view. … [] Zelensky’s initial reaction was to call for an end to the political infighting, but he also delivered a very public reprimand of his top general, Valery Zaluzhny, who claimed that the fighting had reached a ‘stalemate.’ … [Recently] the Ukrainian president said: “Everyone should be concentrating their efforts right now on defending the country.’ … Despite the turmoil, [] Zelensky has attempted to portray a united front. ‘Our victory is achievable,’ he said [recently]. ‘We will get there if we all stay focused on this aim.'”