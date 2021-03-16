JRL NEWSWATCH: “Could Putin Launch Another Invasion?” – Politico/ Leon Aron

Human Rights, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
Map of Commonwealth of Independent States, European Portion

“The same factors that led up to his incursion into Ukraine are in place again, including domestic protests, a struggling economy and a desire for glory”

“… [O]n the seventh anniversary of the Crimean Anschluss, many of the same vectors that produced the invasion of Ukraine are here again. … There are at least two reasons for Putin to be thinking about similar big and bold actions …. One is strategic and abiding: glory for himself and his Russia, the two by now entwined in his mind. The other motive is tactical: He is working toward a lifetime presidency—a six-year term in 2024, at 72, and perhaps another in 2030— in a country where the economy and incomes have stagnated for over a decade and the still-raging Covid-19 pandemic has left deep scars. What’s more, the arrest of pro-democracy leader Alexei Navalny has ignited waves of protest rallies in over 100 Russian cities for the first time since anti-Putin demonstrations in the winter of 2011-12. …”

Click here for: “Could Putin Launch Another Invasion? The same factors that led up to his incursion into Ukraine are in place again, including domestic protests, a struggling economy and a desire for glory” – Politico/ Leon Aron

