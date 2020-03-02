JRL NEWSWATCH: “Coronavirus Is Dashing Putin’s Big Plan to Revive Russian Growth” – Bloomberg/ Natasha Doff
“… Putin was counting on his new government to lead an economic revival this year to boost his flagging popularity ratings. The global spread of coronavirus may be about to upend his carefully constructed plan. Oil prices plummeted the most in more than a decade last week and the ruble dropped. Russia’s biggest trading partners, China and the European Union, are facing slowdowns or even recession. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the country is bleeding about 1 billion rubles ($15.3 million) a day in losses from its trade with China. …”
Click here for: “Coronavirus Is Dashing Putin’s Big Plan to Revive Russian Growth” – Bloomberg/ Natasha Doff
[featured images are file photos]
