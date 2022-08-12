JRL NEWSWATCH: “Contradicting Kremlin’s Account, Crimean Officials Detail Explosions’ Extent” – New York Times
“Blasts at an air base in the Russian-occupied territory damaged 62 apartment buildings and forced hundreds into shelters. Satellite imagery showed destroyed fighter jets.”
“… The images and the report by local officials on Wednesday contradicted the Kremlin’s earlier account of what had happened in Crimea, a strategic peninsula in southern Ukraine that Russia illegally annexed in 2014, and suggested that the destruction there was far greater than acknowledged. If Ukraine’s military and partisans were responsible for the blasts … it would represent not only an embarrassment to … Putin, who often celebrates the annexation, but also a challenge to his military’s ability to defend occupied territory that it has heavily fortified for years. …”
