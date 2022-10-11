JRL NEWSWATCH: “Collaborators or Compatriots? How Ukraine Should Treat Residents of Territory It Retakes From Russia” – Foreign Affairs

“…. There is a spectrum of culpability, from outright treason to passive participation. Zelensky will need to consider what balance of punitive and reintegrationist measures are appropriate in regions such as the Donbas, where a significant proportion of public servants remained on the job during the occupation. These are the same regions that the Ukrainian government has been working the hardest to more fully integrate since Russia’s first invasion in 2014, with some notable success. A well-calibrated approach to the collaborator question will be crucial …. [T]he search for collaborators will be most intense in … regions facing infrastructure, housing, and energy collapse; mass depopulation; and psychological trauma as a result of the war. The Ukrainian government’s identification and punishment of collaborators must be done in a transparent and accountable way, lest it become another source of trauma for overwhelmed populations. Ukraine should avoid rapid blanket punishments of whole categories of alleged collaborators, preserving the right of appeal and considering extenuating circumstances. Administered fairly, such a process can reinforce accountability, fairness, and rule of law in regions emerging from Russia’s nihilistic occupation.”