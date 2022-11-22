JRL NEWSWATCH: “Cold and dark: Kyiv readies for ‘worst winter of our lives’” – AP

“… The situation in Ukraine’s … major cities has deteriorated drastically following the largest missile attack on the country’s power grid on Tuesday. … Ukrenergo reported that 40% of Ukrainians were experiencing difficulties, due to damage to at least 15 major energy hubs …. [w]arning that electricity outages could last anywhere from several hours to several days …. Blackouts were scheduled Sunday night … [and] Monday. A sharp cold snap and the first snow have significantly complicated the situation in Kyiv …. The cold forces people to turn on their heaters, which drastically increases the load …. In light of the dropping temperatures, the Kyiv authorities announced they were setting up communal heating points. … equipped with autonomous power sources, as well as special boiler rooms. …”