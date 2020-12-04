JRL NEWSWATCH: “Clock is Ticking on New START Extension” – Air Force Magazine/ Amy McCullough

“… New START … set to expire … Feb. 5, 2021 … limits each party to 1,500 deployed nuclear warheads and allows up to 700 of any combination of deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and nuclear-capable bombers. It appeared a deal was on the horizon in October, with the Trump administration proposing to extend the treaty for one year, plus a yearlong freeze on the number of nuclear warheads each country has deployed. The U.S. also wanted steps to verify that pause as well. Russia agreed to the extension and … freeze but rejected any type of verification, sidelining negotiations until after the U.S. elections ….”