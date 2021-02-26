JRL NEWSWATCH: “CIA Nominee Burns Promises Spying Focus on China, Seeing ‘Adversarial, Predatory’ Regime” – Wall Street Journal/ Warren P. Strobel

JRL NewsBlog, Spy Allegations, Spies, Security Agencies, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Photo of Beijing Temple, adapted from image at lbl.gov

“Veteran diplomat pledges to deliver bad news to policy makers, after senators note tumult of Trump years.”

“[The nominee] pick[ed] to … lead the Central Intelligence Agency told lawmakers he would intensify the spy agency’s focus on China, calling ‘an adversarial, predatory Chinese leadership’ the U.S.’s ‘biggest geopolitical test.’ … William J. Burns said …. ‘For CIA, that will mean intensified focus and urgency—continually strengthening its already impressive cadre of China specialists, expanding its language skills, aligning personnel and resource allocation for the long haul’ …. File Photo of CIA Seal on FloorA congressional review last year found that the CIA and other intelligence agencies have been too slow to adapt to China’s economic, military and technological challenge, and remain overly focused on existing threats such as terrorism and adversaries’ conventional military assets. …”

Click here for: “CIA Nominee Burns Promises Spying Focus on China, Seeing ‘Adversarial, Predatory’ Regime; Veteran diplomat pledges to deliver bad news to policy makers, after senators note tumult of Trump years” – Wall Street Journal/ Warren P. Strobel

Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , ,