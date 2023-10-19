JRL NEWSWATCH: “China’s Xi Doubles Down on Belt and Road as Path to New World Order” – WSJ

“… [O]ne war raging in Ukraine … another unfolding in the Middle East …Xi Jinping is promoting his signature foreign-policy project as a force for unity, cooperation and prosperity around the globe. At a summit … to celebrate the Belt and Road Initiative …. prominence given to Putin[] and … near absence of Western representation … reflect[] how the Belt and Road Initiative has become increasingly fractured along geopolitical lines …. Originally envisaged … to promote infrastructure development to better link China to Central Asia and beyond, the initiative has faced sustained criticism from Western governments for … what they say are unsustainable debt loads on some participant[s] …. Amid the war in Ukraine and an outstanding [ICC] arrest warrant … Putin’s attendance … reinforced China’s economic and diplomatic support for [Putin] …. In response to Western sanctions … trade ties between Russia and China have surged, as Russia has increasingly turned to China to source technologies and machinery ….”