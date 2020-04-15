JRL NEWSWATCH: “China Tightens Russia Border to Stem Surge of Coronavirus Cases; Officials move to contain new outbreak as infected Chinese nationals return from Moscow” – Wall Street Journal/ Thomas Grove

“China raced to contain a new outbreak of coronavirus in communities along its northern border with Russia …. seal[ing] off parts of its border with Russia … establish[ing] a field hospital …. Newly imported infections threaten to trigger a second wave of contagion in China …. The jump in infections also added to the uncertainty about the state of the pandemic in Russia … that has reported a relatively low infection rate. … Moscow authorities have imposed tight restrictions to keep the virus from spreading. Russian authorities have attributed the country’s low infection rate to Moscow’s decision to close its border with China in January …. Many Russians doubt the accuracy of the data …. In a poll earlier …. around half of Russians surveyed believed authorities have underplayed infection numbers. …”