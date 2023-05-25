JRL NEWSWATCH: “China Draws Russia Closer While Pushing Ukraine Peace Plan” – New York Times

“Xi Jinping meets Russian premier among meetings signaling pushback against Western pressure”

“China and Russia moved to solidify their partnership with high-level meetings … in a departure from recent efforts by Beijing to play down its alignment with Moscow as it seeks to play … peacemaker in Ukraine. … Xi Jinping met Wednesday in Beijing with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who said their countries were continuing to rebuff efforts of the West to constrain them. … Mishustin’s trip to China followed a visit to Moscow by China’s spy chief, Chen Wenqing, who [met with] with Russian Security Council Secretary [and Putin adviser] Nikolai Patrushev …. China’s special representative … leading the country’s Ukraine peace push, Li Hui, was set to travel to Moscow on Friday following a tour through Europe ….”

China has abstained from condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while criticizing U.S. and other Ukrainian supporters for providing weapons to Kyiv.

Against a backdrop of Putin attempting to cite NATO expansion as an excuse for Russia attacking Ukraine, a Chinese position paper opposes the strengthening of military blocs.

China is expected to promote negotiations to end the fighting in Ukraine.

Analysts do not think talks are likely before the completion of an expected Ukrainian offensive.

