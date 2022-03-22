JRL NEWSWATCH: “China and Russia’s military relationship likely to deepen with Ukraine war” – Washington Post

“… Regardless of whether China becomes directly involved in … Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the conflict is shaping up to be an important milestone …. Just as Western sanctions [over Crimea] gave Russia’s military industrial complex new impetus to sell technology to the People’s Liberation Army, the Kremlin’s reliance on China after its Ukraine invasion could accelerate nascent joint technology development and operations. After decades of China primarily buying arms from Russia, rapid advances in China’s military industry have balanced out the relationship, with some Chinese technologies beginning to surpass Russian counterparts, at a time of growing political alignment between the two nations. The partnership stops short of a formal military alliance … [and, instead,] allows each side to pick and choose when to join in the projection of power — most often in response to shared grievances against the United States ….”