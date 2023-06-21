JRL NEWSWATCH: “China And Russia’s Ice-Breaking Ambitions In The Arctic” – ZeroHedge/OilPrice.com

“The opening up of new Arctic shipping routes, potentially reducing transit times between Asia and Europe, is primarily due to warming temperatures and thawing sea ice.
China’s proposal to extend its Belt and Road Initiative to the Arctic for connectivity, economic, and social development is causing concern for the United States … Russia sees it as a business opportunity.
Despite … potential economic benefits, increased shipping in the Arctic will exacerbate [regional] melting and pollution … already severely affected by global warming. …”
