JRL NEWSWATCH: "China And Russia's Ice-Breaking Ambitions In The Arctic" – ZeroHedge/OilPrice.com

Headlines
Arctic Map
  • “The opening up of new Arctic shipping routes, potentially reducing transit times between Asia and Europe, is primarily due to warming temperatures and thawing sea ice.Polar Bear on Ice
  • China’s proposal to extend its Belt and Road Initiative to the Arctic for connectivity, economic, and social development is causing concern for the United States … Russia sees it as a business opportunity.
  • Despite … potential economic benefits, increased shipping in the Arctic will exacerbate [regional] melting and pollution … File Photo of Beijing Temple, adapted from image at lbl.govalready severely affected by global warming. …”

