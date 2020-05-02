JRL NEWSWATCH: “Censorship row threatens Russia’s top business newspaper; Journalists at Vedomosti in open revolt against new editor” – Financial Times/ Max Seddon

“A row over censorship has plunged Russia’s top business newspaper into a crisis that could either see it fall under the Kremlin’s control or torpedo a deal to sell it, leaving it on the verge of bankruptcy. Staff at Vedomosti are in open revolt against new acting editor Andrei Shmarov … they say he banned writing about taboo topics for the Kremlin, including criticism of … Putin’s move to stay in power potentially until 2036 and independent polling showing Russians are losing confidence in the president’s rule. The scandal has … sullied the newspaper’s reputation to the extent that … prospective buyer[] Arbat Capital chairman Alexei Golubovich[ reportedly] has withdrawn ….”