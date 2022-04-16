JRL NEWSWATCH: “C.I.A. Director Airs Concern That Putin Might Turn to Nuclear Weapons” – New York Times

“William J. Burns, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency, cautioned that he had seen no ‘practical evidence’ that would suggest such a move was imminent.”

“[CIA] director [William J. Burns] said … Thursday that ‘potential desperation’ to extract the semblance of a victory in Ukraine could tempt … Putin … to order the use of a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon …. [Burns] served as American ambassador to Russia and is the member of the administration who has dealt most often with … Putin.  [He] said the potential detonation of such a weapon — even as a warning shot — was a possibility … the United States remained ‘very concerned’ about. … [H]e quickly cautioned that … he had seen no ‘practical evidence’ of the kinds of military deployments or movement of weapons that would suggest such a move was imminent. …”

Click here for: “C.I.A. Director Airs Concern That Putin Might Turn to Nuclear Weapons; William J. Burns, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency, cautioned that he had seen no ‘practical evidence’ that would suggest such a move was imminent.” – New York Times/ David E. Sanger, Julian E. Barnes


