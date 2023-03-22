JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘By ignoring the Ukrainian identity of the painters, the Musée d’Orsay is made into an instrument of Russian propaganda” – Le Monde

“On February 10, 2023, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City recognized Arkhip Kuindzhi and Ilya Repin as Ukrainian painters, whereas they were previously presented as Russian painters. By correcting their identity, the Met took the first step in the decolonization of Ukrainian art, as Ukrainian historians have requested. Alongside this, a week later in Paris, the Musée d’Orsay organized a round table on Russian art, ignoring the Ukrainian identity of these same two painters, which makes the museum into an instrument of Russian propaganda. Ilya Repin and Arkhip Kuindzhi were born on Ukrainian territory at a time when Ukraine was part of the Russian Empire. Ukrainian painters would often enroll in the Imperial Academy of Arts in St. Petersburg, as it was the only way for them to make their artistic career. However, they maintained ties with Ukraine throughout their lives, regularly making long stays there. The subjects they chose for their works reflect this interest in the culture, people, history and landscapes of Ukraine. …”