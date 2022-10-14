JRL NEWSWATCH: “British spy chief: Russia is ‘desperate’” – The Hill
“…. Russia appears to be ‘desperate’ as it continues to escalate its seven-month-long war with Ukraine. ‘We can see that desperation at many levels inside Russian society and inside the Russian military machine,’ Jeremy Fleming, … director of Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), told BBC Radio 4 …. Fleming was asked if the GCHQ believes … Russia is running short on munitions and, as evidenced by its partial military call-up, troops. ‘I think the answer to that is pretty clear. Russia and Russia’s commanders are worried about the state of their military machine,’ Fleming said. …”
