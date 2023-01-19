JRL NEWSWATCH: “Bloody Bakhmut siege poses risks for Ukraine” – Washington Post
“Kyiv must balance its defense of the city, weighted with symbolism, with preparations for a counteroffensive.”
“Ukraine faces difficult choices about how much deeper its military should get drawn into a protracted fight over the besieged city of Bakhmut, as Kyiv prepares for a new counteroffensive elsewhere on the front that requires conserving weapons, ammunition and experienced fighters. … [A] senior U.S. official cautioned against completely dismissing Bakhmut or neighboring Soledar as nonstrategic places that Kyiv can simply relinquish, noting that the salt and gypsum mines give the area economic significance. Theoretically, the Russians could use the deep salt mines and tunnels to protect equipment and ammunition from Ukrainian missile strikes. Moscow has also endowed the city with import. …”
