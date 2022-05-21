JRL NEWSWATCH: “Blinken accuses Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine” – Reuters
“U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia on Thursday of using food as a weapon in Ukraine by holding ‘hostage’ supplies for not just Ukrainians, but also millions around the world. A [Russian] senior official … rejected the allegations, saying Russians … would not export food while being subject to tough sanctions. Addressing the United Nations Security Council, Blinken appealed to Russia to stop blockading Ukrainian ports. …”
