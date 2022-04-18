JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden’s Claim of Russian Genocide in Ukraine Adds to Pressure Campaign” – WSJ

Headlines, International Law, JRL NewsBlog, Ukraine, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Photo of Joe Biden at Podium in Front of U.S. and State Department Flags, adapted from image at usembassy.gov

“The administration is warning of financial implications for countries that don’t condemn the war’s brutality.”

“… Biden’s accusation … that Russia is seeking to commit genocide in Ukraine came … [as] the White House began escalating pressure on nations that remain neutral on the war to pick a side. … Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen … warn[ed] that countries … maintain[ing] … ties to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine risked facing isolation from the global economy ….  Zelensky thanked [] Biden[,] Cropped Photo of Donald Trump Seated In Front of U.S. and Russian Flags, Part of Larger Photo at Summit with Vladimir Putin, adapted from White House photo[whose] administration approved a further $800 million in aid, including artillery, armored personnel carriers and helicopters …. Trump also said Russia’s actions in Ukraine constituted … genocide …. The United Nations defines genocide as acts committed ‘with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.’ …”

Click here for: “Biden’s Claim of Russian Genocide in Ukraine Adds to Pressure Campaign; The administration is warning of financial implications for countries that don’t condemn the war’s brutality” – Wall Street Journal/ Catherine Lucey


[featured images are file photos from other occasions]
Leave a comment

= Back to the Top =