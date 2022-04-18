JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden’s Claim of Russian Genocide in Ukraine Adds to Pressure Campaign” – WSJ
“The administration is warning of financial implications for countries that don’t condemn the war’s brutality.”
“… Biden’s accusation … that Russia is seeking to commit genocide in Ukraine came … [as] the White House began escalating pressure on nations that remain neutral on the war to pick a side. … Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen … warn[ed] that countries … maintain[ing] … ties to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine risked facing isolation from the global economy …. Zelensky thanked [] Biden[,] [whose] administration approved a further $800 million in aid, including artillery, armored personnel carriers and helicopters …. Trump also said Russia’s actions in Ukraine constituted … genocide …. The United Nations defines genocide as acts committed ‘with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.’ …”
